​Igor Popov: Hope a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents will take place at the end of 2015

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The President of Armenia and Azerbaijan have the mood for a meeting. We hope, this meeting will take place at the end of the year." Report informs, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, Igor Popov told the reporters.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen visited the region this week. After the meetings in Yerevan on October 27, mediators by passing the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, arrived in Baku.

The main topic of this visit was the organization of next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.