    Ignazio Cassis: Switzerland supports OSCE efforts on conflict settlement

    'It is necessary to take preventive diplomatic steps'© SwissInfo

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Switzerland supports the OSCE efforts on peaceful settlement of conflicts in Georgia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Report informs, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna today.

    "It is necessary to take preventive diplomatic steps, rather than fix the crisis situations", Cassis said.

    More than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the OSCE session.

