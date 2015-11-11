ICRC representatives visited Armenian citizen illegally crossing Azerbaijani border

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives visited Armenian citizen Lusine Abovyan in Baku.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media, Zara Amatuni, Program Head of Committee representative in Yerevan, stated.

According to the information, representatives visited Armenian citizen on November 11.

An Armenian citizen, preliminary identified as Lusine Qukasovna Abovyan, a resident of Savarsharan village, Noyemberyan, born in 1942, has been detained by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as she violated Azerbaijani-Armenian state border by trying to cross it in the direction of Tovuz district.