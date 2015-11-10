ICRC receives official notification on fact of Armenian citizen's crossing Azerbaijani border

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received official notification of the parties about the fact of Armenian citizen's crossing the international border with Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the head of the communication programs of the ICRC delegation in Yerevan, Zara Amatuni said.

According to Zara Amatuni, representatives of the ICRC delegation in Baku under the mandate will be to conduct a dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately visit Lusine Gukasovna Abovyan.

According to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, resident of Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia Lusine Gukasovna Abovyan born 1942 detained by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the front line as she violated the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the direction of Gazakh region.