Human rights activists in Indonesia: Events in Khojaly - a crime against humanity

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has recognized the Khojaly tragedy as genocide and ready to support this position in international forums.

Report informs citing Jakarta Post it was said by the head of research and study NHRC Elfansuri Chayrah.

Without a doubt, what happened in Khojaly in 1992, was an act of genocide.It was a crime against humanity and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, said E.Chayrah during the seminar Justice for Khojaly and lessons for the future on Wednesday at the University of Indonesia in Depok.

As a structure dealing with human rights, we are ready to raise the issue of the Khojaly genocide at the regional and international level.We need more data and information from Azerbaijan, said the representative of the NHRC.

In a one-day seminar was attended by human rights activists, experts of think tanks, religious leaders, scholars, diplomats and students.

On the night of February 25, the Armenian armed forces with heavy equipment and personnel of the 366th regiment of the former Soviet Union attacked Khojaly town in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and brutally killed 613 people. At the moment 20% of Azerbaijani territories are still under Armenian occupation that is condemned by the UN and several international organizations.

In turn, the vice-director of the Center Abdurrahman Wahid Muhammad Syukron noted in his speech that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict should be resolved through dialogue.

We must make an effort to prevent the recurrence of similar genocides in the future, he said.