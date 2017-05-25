Honored journalist of Azerbaijan joined “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The honored Journalist of Azerbaijan, publicist, screenwriter, Laureate of the “Golden Perot” award
Nushaba Mamadova, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”.
Report informs referring to the press service of the Platform for Peace, the statement says:
“The most important thing to bequeath to future generations is peace. For that reason, peaceful
solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh that has been lasting for more than 25
years is necessary. Also i would like to express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty
and internationally recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, I want to emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by UN
Security Council, and resolutions and decisions of other international organizations. Besides i would like to
note the importance of measures taken by OSCE Minsk Group towards the settlement of the conflict.
Pre-war relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan developed based on the principles of close
neighborhood that were formed over centuries. However, I state with regret that hostile relations have
been formed between nations in the context of war because of unresolved conflict. I believe that Public
Diplomacy is a necessary step for the solution of the conflict. Therefore, I reiterate my support to this
initiative and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace” aimed at peaceful
settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict and restoring and preserving peace in South
Caucasus”.
Aynur OsmanqızıNews Author
