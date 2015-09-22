Hollande: France is determined to continue mediation efforts toward settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "As the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, France is determined to continue its mediation efforts toward settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, President of France, Francois Hollande stated in his message to Armenian President, Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of Independence day.

"I hope, progress achieved in Paris meeting on October 2014 will contribute to the speedy resolution of the problem", says the message of French leader.

Federal President of Germany, Joachim Gauck.Speedy also wished in his congratulatory message to S.Sargsyan a speedy settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.