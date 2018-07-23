 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku waits for proposals from OSCE Minsk Group on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FM’s

    Official Baku intends to continue negotiations on the settlement of the conflict only with the Armenian leadership

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is waiting for proposals from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the framework of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing for journalists.

    "We are waiting for proposals from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FM’s within the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. In general, Azerbaijan supports the holding of substantive negotiations”, - Hajiyev said.

    According to him, official Baku does not consider the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories as a party to the talks.

    "Official Baku intends to continue talks on the settlement of the conflict only with the Armenian leadership," - he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi