Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku waits for proposals from OSCE Minsk Group on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FM’s

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is waiting for proposals from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the framework of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing for journalists.

"We are waiting for proposals from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FM’s within the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. In general, Azerbaijan supports the holding of substantive negotiations”, - Hajiyev said.

According to him, official Baku does not consider the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories as a party to the talks.

"Official Baku intends to continue talks on the settlement of the conflict only with the Armenian leadership," - he added.