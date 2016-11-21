Hikmat Hajiyev: No incidents will take place, if Armenian forces leave Azerbaijani territories

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “No incidents will take place, after Armenian forces leave Azerbaijani territories; there won’t be any necessity to investigate them”.

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev told Report, commenting on various statements of Armenian foreign minister and other officials, related incident investigation mechanism.

According to him, Incident investigation mechanism is not a goal in itself; it is one of secondary means to support settlement: “Head of state, in his comprehensive speech in front of international community, at Munich Security Conference, told: “The question is what do Armenian soldiers do in occupied Azerbaijani territories? What does Armenian soldier do in Agdam? If he doesn’t want to die, he should not go to Agdam; let him stay where he is; let him stay in Erevan, in Gyumri, in his country”.

H. Hajiyev noted that Armenian side deliberately tries to neglect withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories, the main component of settlement process of the conflict, thus maintaining status-quo: “We stated for many times that we are ready to consider incidents investigation mechanism, as integral part of process of withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories”.