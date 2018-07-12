Hikmat Hajiyev: Negotiation process on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict comprehensively discussed

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held their first meeting in Brussels on July 11 with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stefan Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America). The meeting was also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. It lasted for about 4 hours. Report informs, Spokesperson of MFA Hikmat Hajiyev reported.

Prior to this meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

He noted that, during the meeting, the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was comprehensively discussed and the continuation of the existing format of negotiations was noted. They also exchanged views on the next steps to advance the negotiation process and the action plans of the co-chairs.