Hikmat Hajiyev: Co-chairs must take necessary steps to ensure Armenia's constructive participation in negotiation process

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ "A statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs once again states the current situation as unacceptable and dangerous as well as ready for deterioration at any time."

Report informs, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the recent statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

He noted that the statement also lists the steps to be taken to resolve the conflict in stages: "The first step is liberation of the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and ensure return of the internally displaced persons."

According to H.Hajiyev, Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that illegal existence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is main cause of tension in the conflict zone and remains as main obstacle to a political solution to the conflict

The MFA official stated that Azerbaijan appreciates high level substantive discussions in Vienna, and in particular in St. Petersburg as positive steps in the right direction.

Hikmat Hajiyev stressed that OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should react adequately to the steps by Armenia, take necessary steps to ensure constructive and good faith participation of Armenia in the negotiation process.