Hikmat Hajivev: The occupation of Azerbaijani territories can never lead to political results pursued by Armenia

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The occupation of Azerbaijani territories can never lead to political results pursued by Armenia."

Report informs, head of press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told on the 25th anniversary of the occupation of the Gubadly district of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that only the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the change the status quo of occupation can open the way for a political settlement of the conflict, comprehensive regional cooperation and contribute to ensuring sustainable peace: "The Azerbaijani side, supporting the intensification of international efforts for soonest resolution of the conflict, retains the right to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders and the violated rights of its citizens."