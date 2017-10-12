Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement on October 18.

Report informs referring to the website of the commission.

Two former U.S Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Kevin Kavanagh and James Warlick will attend the briefing on the topic “The role of US and OSCE in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement".

Independent experts will also assess the current situation in the conflict zone, as well format of Minsk Group and prospects for achieving sustainable peace.