Hearing on criminal case against Armenian scout held in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja Court on Grave Crimes held a hearing on the criminal case against a member of the Armenian sabotage and intelligence group Arsen Baghdasaryan, who crossed the line of contact. Report informs, referring to Kəpəz TV, a preliminary hearing was organized under the chairmanship of Judge Elbey Allahverdiev, with judges Zabil Gasimov and Elmin Rustamov.

Armenian scout Arsen Baghdasaryan participates at the meeting. He is provided with an interpreter and a lawyer.

Arsen Baghdasaryan is in a special chamber of the Detention Unit No.2 of Ganja.

During the preliminary hearing, discussion of closed or open trial takes place. After that it will be known, whether the trial will be open to media or not.

On December 26, 2014 member of the Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance groups Arsene E. Baghdasaryan crossed the front line in the direction of Agdam region, but as a result of the vigilance of soldiers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces was arrested and handed over to law enforcement authorities.