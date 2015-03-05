Head of the Working Group: Thousands of Azerbaijani exhibits were taken to Armenia during occupation of territories

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of exhibits from museums, archives, exhibitions, collections, places of worship, personal property related to Azerbaijan, were taken to Armenia during the occupation of territories, some of them taken for sale in the cities of Germany, France, USA, donated "influential" persons for Armenian people. Report informs, it was stated today by the Chairman of the Working Group, Azerbaijani MP Khanhuseyn Kazimli commenting on the assessment of losses due to the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces, at the conference " "On the monuments in the occupied territories: assessment of the damage".

He noted that, as it was revealed due to the results of investigation, about 50 mausoleums, 67 mosques, 92 places of pilgrimage, 106 tombs, 262 historical monuments, 253 archaeological sites, 39 castles and 32 bridges are under occupation at the moment: "In order to evaluate each of them develop an action plan based on international evaluation system and with the participation of international experts".

H.Kazymly stressed that among the most architectural monuments were destroyed and the destruction of Islamic religious monuments: "These include mosques, mausoleums, places of pilgrimage, and others. In Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas destroyed 67 mosques, in Shusha - 13, Agdam - 5, Fizuli - 16 Zangilan - 12 Jabrail - 5 Gubadly - 8, Lachin - 8, 4 mosques are in a state of disrepair.