Head of Federation Council Committee: Russia doesn't need victory of one of the sides in the Karabakh conflict

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The talks in Vienna on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement testify to the readiness of Azerbaijan and Armenia to negotiate."

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev said.

"All the same, it is necessary to seek compromises. Thus, while the parties feel difficult to seek them, independent mediators should assist them. Russia does not need the victory of one of the parties, it needs strong peace that suits both sides, excluding any possibility of a military solution", K.Kosachev noted.

According to the representative of the Federation Council, it's also principial that, in June, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will agree on the time and place of their next meeting, to continue work on harmonization of parameters of a final Nagorno-Karabakh problem settlement.