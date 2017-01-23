Head of state: IDPs will soon return to lands liberated in April battles

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ “As for fighting ability of our army, we knew and conducted consecutive work in this direction. Discipline, fighting ability, preparation, all these factors came out at right moment”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev told on January 23 in his address to military servicemen after opening ceremony of military settlement constructed in the territory of military unit in Pirakushkul.

Head of state told that in April of last year Azerbaijani Army, rebuffing armed provocation of Armenians, destroyed enemy forces: “Parts of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Aghdara districts were liberated from occupation. Today Azerbaijani Army controls tens of thousands of hectares of lands. We carry out cleaning works in those lands and internally displaced people will return to those territories soon”.

April battles are our big victory. Armenia created myths about their army for long years; they developed fiction as though they have unbeatable army. April battles showed whose army is unbeatable. Although Armenia doesn’t want to recognize its bitter defeat, they are forced to recognize. Specifically, after April clashes, number of Armenian officials, including defense minister were dismissed. This was result of April battles. Our soldiers and officers demonstrated heroism. We also have martyrs. May Allah rest our martyrs’ souls in peace! But we protected our land; we liberated part of our lands from occupation. April battles should be included in military manual. Azerbaijan Army demonstrated professionalism and heroism”.