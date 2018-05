Head of Fuzuli District Executive Power: We see manifestation of double standards from world community

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of Fuzuli District Executive Power Ali Aliyev informed military attachés of the embassies accredited in Azerbaijan and representatives of foreign mass media about the situation who arrived in district

Report informs, Ali Aliyev told reporters that 900 people martyred from Fuzuli region during the conflict in Karabakh.

"Our land is occupied, we cannot live normally on our territory. The world public is silent and negotiations do not work. We see the manifestation of double standards. We do not say defend our position, but we say be fair. We are expecting a fair resolution of the conflict, " Head of the Executive Power said.

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region aiming to kill population and destroy property of citizens using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of the provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Selminaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to military hospital and was operated on.

Criminal case has been initiated by Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office on following articles of the Criminal code of the Azerbaijan Republic:

116.0.6. implementation of large-scale distractions which have been not caused by military necessity; 116.0.7. attack on unprotected territories, settlements and zones of disarmament;

116.0.8. attack without military necessity on objects which are not in military purpose, clearly seen and distinctive, including especially protected historical, religious, educational objects, objects of art, scientific, charitable, medical objects or locations of patients and wounded persons;

116.0.10. attack on civilians or on separate civil persons who are not participating in fights;

120.2.7. Deliberate murder of two or more persons; 29,120.2.7. Attempt to a crime and deliberate murder of two or more persons;

120.2.12. on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity.

The investigation is underway.