​Head of EU diplomacy: No benefit for perpetuating Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union is concerned about the unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Transdniestrian conflict, rising tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and the conflict in Georgia.

Report informs, this was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, speaking at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

Mogherini noted that "there is no benefit for perpetuating these conflicts."

"The EU remains committed to active participation in the settlement of these conflicts," - she stressed.