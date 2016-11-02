Hanafi Rais: Indonesia ready to be a mediator in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ People's Representative Council of Republic of Indonesia (DPR) is ready to become a mediator in Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Vice Chairman of DPR Hanafi Rais said after a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan on his visit to Indonesia.

H. Rais added Indonesia supports settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict by means of diplomacy, without use of weapons.

"The conflict is destructive for both sides. If there is no solution to the conflict in the near future, it can grow", H. Rais said.