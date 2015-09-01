Hamadani: I believe Karabakh will soon be freed from occupation

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani territory. I believe that these lands will soon be freed from the occupation".
Report informs, it was stated by a well-known famous religious leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran (
He expressed contentment on stay in Azerbaijan is a country with an ancient history:" I express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade for an invitation to Azerbaijan."
According to Hamadani, Islam preaches religious equality and solidarity: "I once again saw this equality and solidarity in Azerbaijan. Solidarity of Muslims in current period is even more important".
