GUAM Secretary General: Unresolved conflicts in GUAM area create a spirit of impunity

Kiev. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Unresolved conflicts in the area of GUAM member countries create a spirit of impunity.

The Ukrainian bureau of Report informs, GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev stated at today’s summit in Kiev.

"It is necessary to pay attention to armed conflicts in the territory of participating countries, unresolved conflicts create a spirit of impunity, therefore it is necessary to react and solve them", Efendiyev said.

According to him, GUAM has proved its importance in development of various - political, economic, trade spheres in the member countries and in the region as a whole.

The GUAM Secretary General also stressed the importance of signing today's documents for development of trade on territory of member countries. "This is a sure step for development of economic interaction", A. Efendiyev added.