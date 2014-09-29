GUAM: Any conflict resolution must be based on respect for the territorial integrity of the UN states

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 23th meeting of the Council of GUAM Foreign Ministers was held in New York in the framework of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs citing the press service of the GUAM, Council of Foreign Ministers expressed their deep concern about the present situation in Ukraine, which was resulted by aggressive acts against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, and reaffirmed its commitment to the universally recognized norms and principles of international law, the goals and objectives determined in the UN Charter, the Charter of GUAM and the provisions of the fundamental documents of the OSCE.

"The Council stressed the need to implement the international commitments of the Non-intervention in the affairs of another state. The Council is certain that the resolution of any conflicts must be made solely on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of UN Member States. Territory of any state cannot be the object of acquisition or military occupation being a result of the threat or use of force in violation of the relevant rules of international law. No territorial acquisition as a result of war or any kind of pressure can be recognized as legal under any circumstances," was stressed in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.