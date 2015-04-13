Group of Azerbaijani journalists visited Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting in Mazandaran

Sari. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Group of Azerbaijani journalists visiting the Iranian province of Mazandaran attended Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the reporter, who is on assignment in Mazandaran, CEO of IRIB Ali Sadiq Mugaddasi greeted Azerbaijani journalists and expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijani journalists visiting the office of the channel, and also noted the role of journalists in strengthening relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.He expressed confidence that Azerbaijani journalists visited Mazandaran will provide accurate information about the province, as well as this will contribute to strengthening of bilateral relations in the future.

In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic orientation of Iran Ahad Dzhavidani said that, there are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as what to strengthen relations have good soil.

Then Azerbaijani journalists shared their impressions of their visit and noted its importance for strengthening ties between the province and Azerbaijan. Journalists of Report speaking at a meeting noted the importance of conveying the truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the Iranian public.

At the end the guests were given gifts and presented a short video about Mazandaran, shot by officers of IRIB.