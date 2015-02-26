Grandiose clip presented on Khojaly genocide - VIDEO

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ A clip prepared with the new technology by INDEX - Human Capital Development Centre on the 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide was presented to a wide audience. Report informs, the winner of "Eurovision 2011" song contest, Nigar Jamal performed "Broken Dreams" song in front of the slide showing Khojaly genocide. The presentation prepared by using 3D Mapping and Mapping Project technology is one of the most large-scale projection presentations implemented till now.

The event “Empathy 2015” was held on the 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide with the organizational support of INDEX - Human Capital Development Centre in Ankara on February 21.

The Social and Political Affairs Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov, the head of the Center for Development of Human Capital-INDEX Rashad Abdullayev, Turkish President's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Necdet Unuvar and a resident of Khojaly Rashad Zeynalli addressed the event.

The target of “Empathy 2015” project is to inform the international community about the torment that Azerbaijan and Turkey suffer from as a result of the Armenian so-called genocide claims.