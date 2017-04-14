Grandson of Armenian Drama Theater's founder joins "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Armenian producer, grandson of founder of the Armenian Drama Theater Grachya Kaplanyan, theatre figure Davit Aleksanyan Arsenovich made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report was informed in the platform's press service, the statement says: “I call upon my compatriots for peace with the Azerbaijani nation that had brotherhood relations before. Nagorno Karabakh conflict only caused hatred and losses in the region. Therefore, I consider that it is necessary to settle Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict peacefully as soon as possible. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I would like to note the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict."

"Our nations have lived in peace for centuries. It is impossible not to state the popularity of Yerevan Azerbaijan State Drama Theatre, which functioned in Armenia for a long time. However, the perception of our nations has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. All of us have to live in peace and security and I believe that we will achieve Peace. Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, aimed at solving Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict”.