Gorkhmaz Huseynov: World Water Council against Armenia’s threat amid Sarsang water reservoir

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ “World Water Council is against all threats to humanity and life.”

Report informs, “Azersu” OJSC Chairman Gorkhmaz Huseynov told commenting on Armenia's using Sarsang water reservoir for threatening others.

G.Huseynov told that he repeatedly raises the issue at international events: “We have raised this issue at several international meetings. Even in my speech at World Water Forum held in South Korea I informed participants on use of Sarsang water reservoir by Armenia as a threatening tool. Attitude for World Water Council regarding this issue is unambiguous. The council is against any threats to humanity”.