German President: We wish for speedy and peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict"

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "As the presiding country at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Germany is willing to contribute to the speedy and peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, German President Joachim Gauck stated in a letter to his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

According to information, in a letter he stressed importance of resolving oif the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.