German Foreign Office: We don't recognize upcoming elections in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The German Federal Government does not recognize either the de facto regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, or the elections held there".

Report informs citing Vestnik Kavkaza, it was stated in the press service of German Foreign Office.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the upcoming "illegal elections to self-government" on September 13, the so-called separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.