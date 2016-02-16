German Foreign Minister: 'We are for intensification of Karabakh talks'

'I do not agree to call the conflict frozen'

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Germany is for intensification of the talks conducted in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.'

Report informs, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs stated in his interview to 'Interfax' regarding regulation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The minister emphasized that he does not accept the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is called a frozen one: 'People are suffering from this situation as the conflict lasts, regional development delays. We plan to take specific measures, albeit little, in the direction of sustainability of peace regime in order to facilitate people's daily lives and strengthen confidence.'

Notably, Germany chairs the OSCE this year.