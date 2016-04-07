German Foreign Minister offers a plan for Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister proposed seven point plan which should help to reduce the growing tensions in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the German Foreign Ministry's diplomatic source told reporters.

"This seven-point plan for the beginning of the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh should help alleviate the potential for acute violence, and also to identify the path to a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict", the diplomat said, adding that, "in fact, we are talking about strengthening the ceasefire and join the settlement of the conflict through dialogue, as well as stabilization measures and building trust."

According to the source, the current status quo is inapplicable from the standpoint of MFA it is inapplicable in the long term", as the duration of the conflict," the risk of recurrent and increasingly mass violence on the contact line and on the border between the two countries are raising."

"In this difficult situation the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany will use the space for action, due to his chairmanship in the OSCE", the diplomat said.