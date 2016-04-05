Georgian President calls for a peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili called on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan "to exert maximum efforts for the peaceful resolution of the tension of the situation" in Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Georgian leader has made this statement on Tuesday in Tbilisi, speaking at the international forum on public diplomacy in the framework of NATO Week in Georgia.

"We hope that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will make every effort to defuse the tense situation and to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict using peaceful, diplomatic means with the active participation of the international community", he said.