Georgian politicians: Armenians deceive the Georgian government

A political scientist, historian Guram Markhuliya

Tbilisi. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Opening of a photo exhibition on behalf of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the central Tbilisi is unacceptable".

A political scientist, historian Guram Markhuliya told the Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that this step by Armenians is a provocation against Georgia: "Because the Georgian government, which suffers from separatism, would not allow such an event. Apparently, Armenians have deceived officials in Tbilisi at this time".

According to the political scientist, such steps of the unrecognized, so-called republics should be prevented.

Political scientist Badri Natchkebia, Director of the Centre for Research on Terrorism and Political Violence, Professor of the Tbilisi State University, said that it is wrong for Armenians to organize such an exhibition on behalf of an unrecognized, so-called republic. "We were informed that the exhibition of Armenian artists would be opened. But the exhibition on behalf of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" does not fit into any ethics or political morality".

Political scientist Badri Natchkebia

Notably, an exhibition "Revival", consisting of works of seven young artists from the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", was opened at Ayartun Center of Georgian Armenian Apostolic Church in Tbilisi.