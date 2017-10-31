Georgian political scientist: Azerbaijan took courageous step on Karabakh conflict settlement

© Report

Tbilisi. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has boldly demonstrated its fair stand on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Azerbaijan is interested in the peaceful resolution of this conflict as well as other problems".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian historian, political scientist Guram Markhulia said at a conference in Tbilisi on "Peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and new mission of civil society".

The political scientist emphasized that, this is, first of all, is the result of the far-sighted, pragmatic policy of the Azerbaijani state, the head of state: "I think the Armenian state will also take such a courageous step".

He noted that any conflict in the history has finally been settled peacefully: "We believe that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled peacefully, too. If the Armenian leadership changes its stand, peace will be achieved".