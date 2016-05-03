Georgian political scientist: Armenians are in fear

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians are in fear after what happened in the beginning of April on the Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact, especially after the victory of Azerbaijani army,” chairman of “Free zone” NGO, Georgian political expert Gela Vashadze has told Report in his interview.

The expert said he attended various events held in Armenia on April 1-4 and April 27-29, adding “the recent events on the line of contact provoked ambiguous reaction”.

“The people are in fear and horror. They think that if they loose the war they will physically collapse as a nation, as a state. It seems that they still live in the 19th century. When you are there you see how backward they are. But the incumbent government is happy with this because the government wants to keep power in this way,” he added.

He also cited experts and political analyzers, saying: “There is a need for serious changes in Armenia. The governance, state building and development of society have to be changed.”

“And only after this the Armenian people`s position on regional and international relations can change,” Vashadze said.