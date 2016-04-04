 Top
    Georgian Defense Minister: 'Georgia always supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan'

    Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministers had a telephone conversation about situation on frontline

    Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 4, Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin Khidasheli had a telephone conversation about the situation on the contact line of troops.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the conversation, T.Khidasheli stated that Georgia always supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and believes in resolution of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of standards of international law in a short period.

    Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the Georgian side for its support. 

