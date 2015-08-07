 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgian Ambassador: Conflicts in South Caucasus can be resolved only peacefully

    Spill blood in such a small area as South Caucasus is fraught with consequences

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I see the settlement of conflicts in South Caucasus only peacefully."

    Report informs, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze told to reporters.

    According to him, spill blood in such a small area as South Caucasus is fraught with consequences.

    Ambassador also touched upon the issue of opening the Abkhazian railway.

    According to him, this issue discussed with no one and will not be discussed since the railway is under a political motive.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi