 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgia not recognize "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

    FM: Conducting so-called elections in occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a serious violation of international law

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official Tbilisi doesn't intend to recognize the so called "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Report informs referring to Georgian media, a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia declares.

    The statement says, conducting so-called "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh region have no legitimacy.

    According to the statement, conducting so-called "parliamentary elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a serious violation of international law.

    The Georgian Foreign Minister also expressed the hope that, the parties will continue efforts for an early peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi