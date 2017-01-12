Moody’s: Geopolitical conflicts will continue to weigh on the CIS economies

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Geopolitical conflicts also will continue to weigh on the CIS economies

Report informs referring to the statement by Moody's International Rating Agency on CIS.

According to the report, this is mainly because of the impact of Western sanctions on Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine but also due to the flare-up of aggression between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Of the nine CIS sovereigns rated by Moody's, only Belarus and Kazakhstan are not engaged in a military conflict or border dispute with a neighbor.