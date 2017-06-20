Funds allocated for financing of OSCE Minsk Group and Kasprzyk's office this year announced

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ This year the OSCE will allocate 911,200 EUR for the activity of the Minsk process dealing with the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the budget of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will be 1,235,800 EUR.

Notably, in total, OSCE has allocated 3,861,900 EUR to South Caucasus.

On June 1, the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna approved the organization's budget for 2017. The total budget of the organization for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2017 is 138,982,600 euros.

The OSCE Permanent Council is one of the main regular decision-making bodies of the OSCE, which includes delegates of all 57 member states of the organization. Decisions are made by consensus.

The OSCE is funded by contributions from the 57 member countries.