Fuad Akhundov: Armenian people also suffer from fake historiography

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today historical researchers should express their position in relation to Armenian fake historiography.

Report informs, head of sector of the presidential administration, political scientists Fuad Akhundov told at international conference “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: origins, peacemaking and role of civil society” held in Baku. “Nowadays the world struggles with fakes, as everybody understands that single information space will be destroyed”, F. Akhundov told. According to him, Armenians are a nation, who suffer from fake historiography. Head of sector told that Armenian people are exposed to the illusion that everything in the country is good and the country is developing.

“However, not a single country (including Armenia) has recognized sovereignty of Karabakh during 25 years”, remarked F. Akhundov. He added that to put an end to the tension in Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan needs to liberate its occupied territories.

F. Akhundov noted that president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is the only president in the world, who is not aware of moments of official historiography, for which he fought, which he blurted out during his interview to Pozner. “The moment has arrived, when all researches have to express their position and eliminate the last blemish in former soviet region. After collapse of Soviet Union all republics changed historiography, except Armenia, historiography of which is based on fake moments”, he noted.

According to him, Armenian people have already entered the phase of understanding of necessity of changes in this direction.

“People in Nagorno-Karabakh are under the fear of terror, but today Armenians residing out of the region have started active involvement in the process of regulation. They come to Baku, which is very brave action, voice their positions, for which we deliver them special thanks”, F. Akhundov told.