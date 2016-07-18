​FSMTC Chief: Russia maintains parity in weaponry supply to Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is committed to conservation of parity in supply of military equipment to Azerbaijan and Armenia in conditions when the conflict of two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified.

Report informs, this was stated by the Chief of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Alexander Fomin in his interview to ‘Izvestiya’ newspaper.

"The conflicts begin, despite the fact that one side is armed better or worse. However, it is necessary to strive for parity and Russia is making efforts to maintain parity both in absolute terms and in the quantity and quality of major weapons systems", said A.Fomin.

According to him, the main purpose of the military-technical cooperation is to maintain peace and stability in a certain country, the region and the world at large.