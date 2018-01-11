French writer: Historical homeland of Karabakh horses of Azerbaijan is occupied Karabakh territory - INTERVIEW

© Report

Paris. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The West European Bureau of Report News Agency presents an interview with Jean-Louis Gouraud, French writer and publicist, editor of the book "Karabakh horse" (Le cheval Karabakh):

- Where did you get the first information about Karabakh horses? How did you get interested in these horses?

- I read about Karabakh horses in a book about horses published in the 19th century in Tsarist Russia. Then, during my visit to the USSR, in addition to Russian horses, I came across Central Asia, Caucasian horses and the best horses of the South Caucasus, Karabakh horses.

Still in the Soviet Union, Karabakh horses faced with threat of decrease. Then, I heard that, unfortunately, Azerbaijan gained its independence through losses and tragedies, I was informed about occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, displacement of Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

Of course, in such a situation, I thought that there is nothing good for Karabakh horses, which are already diminishing. Several years ago, I heard that Chovgan game is under discussion to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. I was invited to Baku to participate in the session where Azerbaijan was nominated. I was delighted with highly appreciation of Chovgan game by the UNESCO, even French horse-breeding was included in this list. While my visit to Azerbaijan, I witnessed great works to immortalize Karabakh horses, on the contrary of my thoughts.

- What are characteristics of Karabakh horses?

- Beauty, elegance and flexibility in their actions. They have the state of being aristocrat.

- For which features is Chovgan played riding Karabakh horses?

- This game needs fast, flexible and stayer horses. Karabakh horses have all these qualities. Karabakh horses also distinguish from other horses with their cognitive abilities. That's why Azerbaijan managed to have recognized playing of this game on Karabakh horses. Chovagan game is also available in other nations and they play on other horseback. However, there is more probability of losing the game at this time.

- As a result of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region by Armenia, Karabakh horses were moved from places where they were permanently breeded. These horses have become some kind of victims of the conflict ...

- Horses do not carry any political significance. The Karabakh war is one of the most terrible tragedies in humanity. As a result, the Azerbaijani people suffered material and moral damage. This conflict cost dear for horses. They had to leave their homeland - Karabakh. The homeland of these horses is Karabakh. Karabakh horses are very different from Norwegian horses for the climate in which they lived and accustomed. Pastures are not the same, either. The horse breed is formed according to the land where it lives. Algerian horses cannot adapt to the Norwegian climate. Displacement of Karabakh horses is a tragedy for them. We can find a climate similar to the climate of Karabakh, but native land is different.

As for the political side, pursuing a far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan managed to include Chovgan played riding Karabakh horses in the UNESCO List and thus, once again demonstrated to the whole world that the Karabakh region, native land of Karabakh horses, is its historical land. In the near future, I will publish my article dealing with this bright policy of Azerbaijan.

- What can we do to prevent decline in number of Karabakh horses?

- The reason for decline even extinction of several horse breeds is declining need in them. Horses have served mankind for centuries. Their number began to decrease as people didn't need in their work. For example, Kazak horses are not needed in a period when Kazakhs do not exist anymore.

It is wrong to think that horses can live in nature. They depend on people. It is important to find a kind of engagement related to them in order to prevent decline. There are three popular types of this engagement in the world. These are entertainment, race and horse-breeding. I welcome the events carried out regarding Karabakh horses in Azerbaijan. I believe that development of Chovgan game to immortalize Karabakh horses is one of the main elements of this successful policy.

The indifference of Soviet Union had a negative impact on breeding of the horses. It was also a method to weaken nationalism and national integrity. Because horses have always been a national source of pride for the people of Azerbaijan, like many peoples.