French Secretary of State: The parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must return to talks

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ France as a co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, urges people not to resort to the use of force and to return to the negotiating process.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Harlem Désir told reporters in Yerevan.

"I have brought a message that the talks should be resumed. The negotiations are need to prevent the violence that we have seen in recent years. We need to combine our efforts to build a lasting peace, based on the non-use of force, the principle of territorial integrity and the right of nations to self-determination", said H. Désir.

French Secretary of State also pointed that, it's necessary to develop confidence in the mechanisms and use technical means of mechanisms to investigate incidents on the contact line of troops.