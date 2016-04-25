French Secretary of State: Status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unacceptable

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have the same goal and work in close cooperation.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French State Secretary for European Affairs Harlem Désir said at a press conference in Yerevan.

"We are convinced that the status quo is unacceptable, as it promotes the growth of tension and the threat of renewed conflict. Our approach is only a negotiated solution to the conflict can be achieved", said Harlem Désir, reminding that immediately after the events of early April, the Co-Chairs urged immediately to stop the use of force and respect the ceasefire, in order to continue negotiations.

"In recent years we have seen a large number of victims and sufferings. Continued conflict provokes more victims and sufferings", said the Secretary of State of France.

He noted in this context that the notion as if Europe believes that conflict does not concerned it in any way not corresponding to reality: " There can be no question of international stability when there is a risk of renewed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region. Therefore, France, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, and the only European co-chair, will make all efforts for a peaceful settlement", said French Secretary of State.