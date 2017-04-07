French reporter asks permission from Azerbaijan to visit Karabakh

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Free reporter from France Romain Mielcarek applied to Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for accreditation and permission to visit occupied by Armenia Azerbaijani territories to carry out journalist investigation.

Report was informed in the ministry's press service, Romain Mielcarek expressed his respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders and Azerbaijani laws. He promised that he will avoid any illegal travel to occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future and filled in questionnaire for accreditation of representatives of foreign mass media.

Taking into account this application of Romain Mielcarek and his respect to Azerbaijani laws, his name hasn’t been included in the list of “persona non grata”.

Notably, on March 3-7, 2017, Romain Mielcarek visited Azerbaijan, traveled to the frontline, met with refugees and internally displaced people and listened Azerbaijan’s position on the conflict. On March 19-20 he traveled to Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.