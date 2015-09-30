​French president urges to avoid incidents on contact line and Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ France encourages the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to avoid incidents on the contact line and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was stated by the French President Francois Hollande at a press conference after his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Commenting on the question of journalists about the current situation at the contact line, Mr. Hollande said that France, as a co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, is interested in a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Therefore, we call on all parties to the conflict ensure that there are no incidents, and we are making efforts to continue our mediation. You know that I have recently visited Armenia and Azerbaijan and urge to say the same thing so we can find a lasting solution to this conflict", said the head of the French state.