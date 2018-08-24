French politician: "Activity of Minsk Group must be terminated"

© Report

Paris. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ways used for solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict don’t meet today’s actual situation, Emmanuel Dupuy, President of l'Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe, specialist in European Security issues and International Relations, told Report’s Western Europe bureau.

He stressed it’s regretful that the conflict has not been solved for nearly 30 years: ‘Of course, we should not only base on the factor of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations while researching its reasons. Relations with the peripheral countries trying to participate in settlement of the conflict since 1988 should be analyzed. This problem belongs to category of ‘frozen conflicts’ and the main problem is that the ways used for its settlement don’t meet today’s actual situations of the international relations after 30 years’.

The specialist said that US and Russia use conflicts in South Caucasus, Ukraine, South European countries, Kosovo and other countries: ‘Both countries apply principle of not crossing the red line as if test each-other. Therefore, I think participation of the US and Russia in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be reconsidered. Involvement of other countries in the settlement of the conflict as mediators may create balance among other countries and have a positive result for the process’.

Emmanuel Dupuy noted that OSCE MG, which is co-chaired by US and France does not respond to strategic reality: ‘It should stop its activity. International issues should go beyond the bounds of west. For instance, we can create place of Euroasia with Russia, Turkey, Iran and China. This includes 50% of global economic development, 25% of GDP, 45% of world population. Even, 1.3 billion Muslims around the world have not a representative’.

The French expert emphasized that the fight for world hegemony is not only between US and Russia: ‘Today, developing countries are opening a new way. Therefore, Azerbaijan cannot rely on loyalty of US. If the geography of the mediating countries in the settlement of the conflict is expanded, the conflict may be solved soon’.