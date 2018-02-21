French MFA: We'll continue to support negotiation process on Karabakh conflict

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "France will continue to support the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French Foreign Ministry has stated.

"We urge the parties to the conflict to act responsibly in this direction, not to take steps that can aggravate the situation," ministry added.

France is one of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (along with the United States and Russia), mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.