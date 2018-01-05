French lawyer: Armenia will not stand pressure over issue of Azerbaijani hostages and surrender - INTERVIEW

© Report

'Only collective appeals to the European Court will give significant results'

Paris. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Western European Bureau of Report News Agency presents interview with French lawyer Jean-Yves Feltesse, defending rights of the Azerbaijani IDPs on the case "Chiragov and others v. Armenia" at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

- The ECHR has partially satisfied the appeal of the Azerbaijani IDPs on return to Lachin district and their deprival of using their property, living in their homes. Armenia must pay compensation of 5,000 EUR to each of them. How do you assess the ECHR's decision?

- I welcome the European Court's decision on the Azerbaijani IDPs. I would like other Azerbaijani IDPs also to apply to the European Court. This is also of great importance for delivering truths about Azerbaijani IDPs to all Europe.

I have received appeals to study legal aspect of this issue and give advice. If there are ten, one hundred, and thousands of Azerbaijani IDPs applying to the European Court, no country can stand these appeals.

Moreover, it is important to note that all possible variants have not been completely studied yet. For example, the International Criminal Court can be also appealed, which has not been yet ratified by Azerbaijan. After Azerbaijan's ratifying documents, the country will have the right to make full use of this court's all possibilities. I'd like to note that appeals by separate persons may also contribute to the solution of the issue. But only collective appeals will give significant results. When we ask Armenians about the issue, they have difficulty explaining what is happening.

- How can it be achieved to release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, the Azerbaijanis who were taken hostages by Armenian armed forces on July 12, 2014, when they want to visit their fatherland in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan?

- I'm optimistic about this issue. It is necessary to continue spreading information about the Azerbaijani hostages. It is necessary to state that this is an international scandal. This issue resembles the ripe fruit. As soon as the fruit becomes ripen in its time, Armenia will not stand pressure regarding this issue and surrender.

Pressure is the main tool. France always uses this method to return its hostages from foreign countries.

There are many people who support Armenia in foreign countries. At that time when they will not longer get support, they will make a step back. At present, they continue to have their own way. But they will have no other choice when they will see increase in number of those saying "no". It is time to strengthen the pressure.

- What is the most troubling issue regarding Azerbaijani IDPs who were displaced from their native homes and lands?

- Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on for a long time and has not been resolved yet. A new generation is growing among the IDPs who were displaced from their native lands as a result of the conflict. The most important thing is not to keep this generation away from this problem, on the contrary, to give more attention to this topic in schools and in education.

Every nation is a witness of its history. The people of France has also experienced very painful times in history. We continued to teach them to our children. We have always achieved our goals this way.